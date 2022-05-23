Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) EVP Gerard Brophy Sells 19,603 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $69,870.69.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $103,363.61.

Shares of Avantor stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.53. 3,901,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,069,373. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

