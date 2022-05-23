Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:AVNW traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 62,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,755. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $326.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $74.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after buying an additional 185,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 6.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 407,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Aviat Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. 57.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

