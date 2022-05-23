Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Down 7.7%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $29.22. 6,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 921,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXSM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.63.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after buying an additional 754,973 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $11,441,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,151,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,266,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,949 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

