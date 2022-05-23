Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.00 million-$150.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $150.38 million.

Azenta stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.77. 402,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,121. Azenta has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $124.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Azenta will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azenta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

