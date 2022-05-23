Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.47% of Badger Meter worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,422,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 690,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,389 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BMI opened at $77.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

