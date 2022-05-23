Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Tekne Capital Management LLC

Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for 0.6% of Tekne Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tekne Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Baidu by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Baidu by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 162,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares in the last quarter. Totem Point Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Baidu by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 69,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,399. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $209.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.28.

About Baidu (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.