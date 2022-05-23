Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given New €6.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.80 ($6.04) to €6.00 ($6.25) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.25) to €7.00 ($7.29) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue lowered Bank of Ireland Group to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Ireland Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

