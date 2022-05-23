Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $754.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $754.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.75) to GBX 650 ($8.01) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.63) to GBX 834 ($10.28) in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

OTCMKTS BTDPY traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,429. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2569 per share. This represents a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

