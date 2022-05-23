Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives $29.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOLD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after buying an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after buying an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $565,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $458,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,203 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.