Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

