Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,518 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 143,987 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

