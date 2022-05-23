Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.15-$11.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 billion-$18.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.63 billion.

BDX stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $257.00. 858,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,315. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.81. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.63.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after acquiring an additional 333,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,980,000 after acquiring an additional 237,004 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,118,000 after acquiring an additional 198,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 65.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 386,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,869,000 after acquiring an additional 153,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

