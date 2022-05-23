Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Reaches $1,218.90 on Major Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00106124 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000658 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00306382 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00027650 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00009268 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

