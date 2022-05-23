BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) is Indus Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 563.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,143 shares during the period. BeiGene accounts for 6.8% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of BeiGene worth $28,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in BeiGene by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total transaction of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BeiGene stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.68. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $120.00 and a 12 month high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

