Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.25). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Benson Hill.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHIL. Barclays reduced their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter worth about $7,429,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter worth about $1,553,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Benson Hill by 9.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Benson Hill by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 221,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Benson Hill by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHIL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.50. 587,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,894. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

