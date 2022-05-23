BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.40. BigBear.ai shares last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 1,013 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBAI. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,142,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

