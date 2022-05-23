BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) traded down 5.1% on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $21.00. The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.97. 49,904 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,575,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIGC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.59.

In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,630 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at $113,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $29,226,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BigCommerce by 26.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after acquiring an additional 711,750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,003,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in BigCommerce by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 934,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,040,000 after purchasing an additional 630,600 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

