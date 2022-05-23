Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) Shares Bought by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,000 shares during the quarter. Bioventus makes up approximately 5.2% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,911,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,275,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 123,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 66.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 293,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 197,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bioventus by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 403,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 35,617 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE BVS traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $8.92. 293,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bioventus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $681.39 million, a PE ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

