Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.09. Approximately 7,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 204,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. The company has a market capitalization of $682.92 million, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 12.58% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at $933,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $179,219.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Bioventus by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

