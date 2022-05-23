Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.75

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 37931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.32.
About Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
