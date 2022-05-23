BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $524.00 million-$528.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $522.58 million.BlackLine also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.22.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.39. 29,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,071. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.20. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,422.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,927 shares of company stock worth $349,413. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $253,000.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.