BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 49,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 336,386 shares.The stock last traded at $15.12 and had previously closed at $15.11.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%.
About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)
–
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT)
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.