BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 49,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 336,386 shares.The stock last traded at $15.12 and had previously closed at $15.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter worth $79,000.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

–

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.