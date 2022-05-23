Boaz Energy Ii, Llc Sells 5,000 Shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,781,675 shares in the company, valued at $56,544,781.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,350.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $37,250.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $38,300.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 34,532 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $314,931.84.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,549 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $32,082.96.

On Monday, April 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,422 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $40,063.32.

Shares of PRT stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 62,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.27. PermRock Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. This is a boost from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

