BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $99.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

BOKF traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.32. 5,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,901. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average is $99.97. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $356.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $240,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,456.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 87.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 124.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 68.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,013,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

