boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Receives $224.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $224.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHHOF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Grupo Santander started coverage on boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Investec upgraded boohoo group to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of boohoo group stock remained flat at $$0.85 during trading on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

