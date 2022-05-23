Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.45 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.45 EPS.

NYSE:BAH traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.84. 1,845,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.99. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46.

In related news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $10,407,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $6,628,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 280.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

