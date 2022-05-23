Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.56. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-9% yr/yr to $8.78-9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.97 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.15-$4.45 EPS.

BAH stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.71. 12,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.99.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

