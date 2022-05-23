Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

BHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Monty J. Bennett bought 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at $999,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 237,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 103,558 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $3,682,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 192,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,292. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $375.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $6.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.53%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

