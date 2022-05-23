BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Down to $9.96

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $9.61. BRC shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 1,130 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $334,442,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $7,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $6,479,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $6,188,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $2,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

