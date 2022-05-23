BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $479.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $581.85. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $442.53 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

