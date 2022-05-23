BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $15,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,573,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,634,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.62.

Shares of MRNA opened at $136.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares in the company, valued at $685,934,364.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,625,874. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

