BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Focus Financial Partners worth $15,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 86,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 25.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 21.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,678,000 after buying an additional 186,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOCS shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

FOCS stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.25. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

