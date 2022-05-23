BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 11,273 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,273 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD opened at $64.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. The stock has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

