BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 11,682 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,716 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 51,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $3,601,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 454,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $35.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

