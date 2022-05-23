BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,221 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $14,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 109,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,470,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAH opened at $78.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.