BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 14,191 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,191 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Bank of America increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

USB opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

