Brokerages Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Million

Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $1.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $17.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.34 million, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

BCYC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,890. The firm has a market cap of $522.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.55. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $62.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

