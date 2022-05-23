Brokerages Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) to report ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.81% and a negative net margin of 93.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on CASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

CASI opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.66. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 325.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 952,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 728,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,618,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 71,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 781.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 38,373 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

