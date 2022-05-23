Brokerages Anticipate scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.29). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.73). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of scPharmaceuticals to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:SCPH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. 1,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,019. scPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 4.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.43.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

