Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) will report $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.04 and the highest is $4.54. Mosaic reported earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 237.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $13.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.03 to $15.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $14.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.59.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,039 shares of company stock worth $7,169,395. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $158,393,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $86,540,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $133,003,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.89. 314,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,773,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.37%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

