Brokerages Expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $637.79 Million

Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) will post sales of $637.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.40 million and the lowest is $603.02 million. FirstCash reported sales of $389.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FirstCash.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCFS. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

FCFS traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,329. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.68. FirstCash has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton purchased 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,340,000 after purchasing an additional 81,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after purchasing an additional 730,072 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in FirstCash by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,014,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,503,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstCash (FCFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.