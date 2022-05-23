Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Analysts expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Semtech by 24.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $2,977,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.26. 12,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

