Brokerages Expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $552.78 Million

Analysts expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) to report sales of $552.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Times’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $554.74 million and the lowest is $550.82 million. New York Times posted sales of $498.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Times will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NYT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $34.28. 869,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.89. New York Times has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48.

New York Times announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

