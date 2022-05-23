Brokerages Expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) will announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.59. The RMR Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMR. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

RMR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,185. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $889.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.61. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $26.82 and a 12 month high of $47.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

