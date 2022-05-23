Brokerages Set Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Target Price at $11.67

Shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

MSGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Motorsport Games in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson lowered Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Noble Financial lowered Motorsport Games from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Motorsport Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Motorsport Games in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorsport Games by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 250,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares during the period. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSGM opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of -1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Motorsport Games has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $18.09.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.92). Motorsport Games had a negative net margin of 216.58% and a negative return on equity of 64.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

