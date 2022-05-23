Brokerages Set NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) PT at $272.33

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.68. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. NICE has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.64 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Analysts predict that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 940.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

