Brokerages Set Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price at $35.20

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 9,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,656. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.02. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. Paycor HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

