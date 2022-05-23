Brokerages Set PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Price Target at $159.84

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.84.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.96. 2,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,106. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.19. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $137.37 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

