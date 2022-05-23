Brokerages Set Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Target Price at $10.75

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rite Aid by 686.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 290,599 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Rite Aid by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 45,448 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rite Aid by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rite Aid by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,797,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,124,000 after purchasing an additional 385,629 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rite Aid by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. 33,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,460,650. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $315.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

