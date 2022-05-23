Brokerages Set Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target at $13.33

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $405,027.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,993.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIV stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. 7,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,656. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.57. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

About Roivant Sciences (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.